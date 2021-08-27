Tinder is set to tackle catfishing with ID verification.

The dating app is set to implement new ID verification tools that will be used to fight against catfishing, which is the name used to refer to those who use false pictures and information to lure someone into an online relationship.

The new tool will allow users to verify their identities by sending Tinder an official document such as a driver’s licence or a valid passport, which will then be used to mark the user as verified on the dating platform.

Once users have successfully completed the procedure then their profiles will receive a blue tick affirming their looks are verified.

In a statement, the company said: "The product will begin as voluntary, except where mandated by law, and based on the inputs received will evolve to ensure an equitable, inclusive and privacy-friendly approach to ID Verification.”

Tinder previously introduced a Photo Verification feature which verified that users looked like photos using an algorithm and human assistance to prompt users to take selfies in real-time.

Photo Verification was first announced last January and debuted alongside other safety features, including a panic button in case users need to alert the authorities while on a date.