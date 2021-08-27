Vinnie Jones felt like he was on a "downhill train" at the height of his Hollywood success.

The 56-year-old actor starred in a host of well-known movies - including 'Snatch', 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'Gone in 60 Seconds' - following his retirement from soccer, and Vinnie admits that he's already experienced plenty of ups and downs in the film business.

He shared: "If you look at my career, it flew off the rails. Went up, went to Hollywood, everything else: bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. The wheels were going, it was a downhill train and everybody was on it – the train was full! There weren’t a spare seat! – and we loved it and enjoyed it and it was a fantastic part of my life. Never take it back.

"But then the train starts going uphill, and slowing up. And you’ve got to reinvent yourself; you know, you’ve got to get the train to the top of the hill, so you can go again."

Vinnie's wife, Tanya, died from cancer in 2019, and the former soccer has previously insisted he'll never remarry.

However, the actor noted that he's surprised himself in the past and hinted he could do so again in the future.

The film star - who played for the likes of Chelsea and Leeds United during his soccer career - told the Guardian newspaper: "You never know.

"I mean: did you ever think I’d score the winner against Man United? Did you think I’d win the FA Cup? Did you think I’d win best British actor. And I’ve won loads of awards with 'The Big Ugly', as a producer and a film-maker and an actor. Where does it stop?"