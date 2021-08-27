Shailene Woodley "plans to support" Aaron Rodgers throughout the NFL season.

The 29-year-old actress - who started dating the sports star last year - is currently shooting the comedy 'Robots', but Shailene intends to turn her focus towards Aaron and the Green Bay Packers towards the end of 2021.

A source told E! News: "When she wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season.

"They don't like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again."

Aaron, 37 - who previously dated actress Olivia Munn - recently signed a new deal with the Packers, and he's stressed the importance of having good communication in his personal and professional life.

He explained: "Relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days.

"There's time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involved conversation and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off. There's no break in communication, there's no forced conversations or you've got to hit this person up because it's on your to-do list that day."

Shailene previously admitted she never watched an NFL game before she started dating Aaron.

The Hollywood star explained that the Packers games "are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for".

Speaking about her new passion, Shailene said: "It is a whole new world, learning all of the different - I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever."