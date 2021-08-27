Camila Cabello can't find her engagement finger

Camila Cabello doesn't know what finger to wear an engagement ring on.

The 24-year-old pop star recently sparked speculation that she's set to marry her boyfriend Shawn Mendes after she appeared on TikTok wearing a ring on her engagement finger - but Camila insists she simply wasn't aware of what she was doing.

The brunette beauty - who has been dating Shawn since 2019 - explained on 'The Tonight Show': "I just, I swear to God I don't know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just put [a ring] on my ring finger.

"I'd actually like you to enlighten me. Which had is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn't tell me either."

Meanwhile, Camila recently revealed she's found a better work-life balance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chart-topping singer took to Instagram earlier this week to explain the importance of rest.

Camila - who starred in Fifth Harmony as a teenager - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "one of the biggest things i learned during the pandemic was the importance of REST. before I literally had no choice but to stop and stand still, I didn’t know what work life balance was. I felt guilty during days off because I felt like I wasn’t being productive or I could be doing more. At the same time, right before we were forced to quarantine I was completely burnt out and felt like I couldn’t do this career anymore.

"Then I started seeing how after resting during that period, cultivating new hobbies, prioritizing my mental health, my friendships and relationships, making time for exercise, and also enjoying being lazy again, I started to naturally feel inspired, passionate, and way more creative. (sic)"

