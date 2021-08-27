Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson pour "love, respect and care" into every aspect of their fashion firm, The House of LR&C.

The 'Like a Boy' hitmaker, 35, and her NFL player spouse, 32, are co-founders of the company, which puts an emphasis on creating "Good fashion brands that create Good products", and "prioritising people and the planet in everything we do".

And the R&B star has insisted that if they are not making an "impact", there is no point to their work.

She told WWD: “We want to pour love, respect and care into every part of the process.

“I think as we all can see, the world is ever-evolving, ever-changing, and there are also so many things that are creating challenges economically, environmentally. I think the greatest thing for us is, we want to be able to impact through it all. If we’re not doing that then we’re not doing our job at the house.”

One way the couple - who are business partners with Christine M. Day - are making a huge impact is by giving three per cent of their net revenue from the sale of their products to the Why Not You Foundation, their non-profit supporting children’s health and education.

Ciara - who has Future Zahir, seven, with her ex-partner Future, and Sienna, four, and Win, 13 months, with Russell - said: “It’s been an over million-dollar contribution.

“It’s a big commitment for us as a company, to be able to support the communities and initiatives and transform lives for those less advantaged.”

The Seattle-based company - which launched last year - has just launched its first women's brand, LITA, following Good Man Brand and Human Nation.

And it has been on the cards for many years, as Ciara lives and breathes fashion.

The mother-of-three said: “This is a lifelong dream.

“I was saying to someone the other week about why I was launching another [brand], and I was just saying how I have a bucket list of things, my entrepreneurial bucket list, and I would say that this is one of those things that I’ve been wanting to do for years. I’ve always loved fashion growing up. I’ve always been a fan of fashion. It’s a big part of how I express myself in my everyday movements, but also on the red carpet, on the stages, doing photo shoots. It’s a way that I communicate, a big way that I communicate. And so, it was just a matter of time before the opportunity presented itself.”