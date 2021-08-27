Laurence Fox plans to ban his and Billie Piper’s kids from going to school over COVID-19 vaccination fears.

The 43-year-old actor - who has Eugene, nine, and Winston, 12, with his ex-wife - has revealed that he would prefer to educate his kids at home than allow them to be vaccinated without his consent.

Laurence - who is a strong critic of the UK government's vaccination programme - said on Twitter: "Every parent who loves their children should resist this insanity.

"I will not be sending my kids back to school. I will educate my kids at home from now on. The rushed vaccination of children, for no reason whatsoever, shows how deeply morally corrupt this regime has become.

"I look forward to reading with them at home and staying the hell away from the authorities."

The actor and Billie divorced in 2016 and he declined to comment on whether she shares the same view of the vaccination programme.

Laurence insisted he wants "a cast-iron guarantee" that his kids won't be vaccinated at school, after BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died due to complications from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Following the tragic death of BBC journalist Lisa Shaw from vaccine-related complications, and the unending lies about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, I will not be sending my children to school until I have received a cast-iron guarantee that my children will not be vaccinated without the consent of both parents for a disease that has negligible chance of serious illness to them.

"We are in the middle of a mass delusion and it is time for people to wake up. Children’s lives are at risk.

"However, I fully support the provision of vaccination for children in vulnerable groups with fully informed parental consent."