'Skate 4' has been confirmed for a PC release in a first for the franchise.

EA shared a video on Twitter confirming the development for the skateboarding title, which had previously been a console exclusive.

The company shared a teaser video alongside the caption "PC_confirmation.exe". The clip shows a skater kickflipping over an old PC monitor, which reveals the word 'Skate' as he departs.

EA confirmed that a new 'Skate' game was in development earlier this year and will be headed up by a brand-new studio named Full Circle.

The new studio is being led by former Xbox Live boss Daniel McCulloch, and it's also bringing back Deran Chung and Cuz Parry, who are two creative leads from the original ‘Skate’ trilogy.

McCulloch said: "The fans wished Skate back into existence and we want them involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond. We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle. We’re all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. And, we’re looking for more developers to help us build compelling worlds for players to explore."

In a statement, EA said Full Circle is "working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games".