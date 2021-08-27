Cheryl is set to host a new show on BBC Radio 2.

The 38-year-old singer has put her pop career on hold for the time being to focus on hosting a 12-part series for Radio 2 called 'You, Me & R&B', where she'll discuss her passion for music and her favourite artists.

Cheryl - who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud, before enjoying success as a solo artist - said: "I’ve always had an absolute love and passion for R&B, so I’m hoping listeners are transported back and absorbed in their own nostalgia too.

"Music can be really healing when you’re going through something painful or happy.

"By revisiting those moments, you can take back your power. I’ve discovered that throughout the process."

Cheryl starred in Girls Aloud alongside Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, after the group was created through the TV talent show 'Popstars: The Rivals'.

But Cheryl previously admitted that she simply wasn't prepared for the fame and scrutiny that came her way.

She explained: "I can't speak for everyone else but I think we all are on cloud nine. That night, after I got in the group, that's the only time I'd say I've experienced euphoria.

"You can't really prepare anybody for that level of instant fame, I don't think, but at least we had each other to lean on, to talk to. We were all experiencing the same things."

Despite this, Cheryl revealed that Girls Aloud were nearly dropped by their record label after their first album.

She said: "The first album did alright, but it wasn't selling to the all the people who watched the TV show. Twenty million viewers wasn't turning into 20 million sales.

"So we were almost dropped, then Peter Lorraine [marketing director at Polydor Records] said, 'No, give them one more album,' and we did 'What Will The Neighbours Say'. After that things got good."