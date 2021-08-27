'eFootball' has been given a brand new trailer and gameplay details.

The long-running 'Pro Evolution Soccer' football simulation franchise has undergone a rebrand for 2022 and a raft of new gameplay details have now been revealed.

'eFootball' gamers will be given the chance to control the strength of every kick as well as determining dribbling speed with PS5 players feeling feedback on the DualSense controller.

The new game promises that players will have the ability to get into "mind games" as they try to trick opposing defenders with feints and subtle body movements to clear a path to goal.

Players will also be given the chance to cut out passes by throwing the player's body in the way or cutting out the pass with a deft foot.

However, developers Konami have warned that these features will not become available until a patch that has been released following the game's launch later this year.

The new game also puts the focus onto one v one duels in the middle of a match as the action boils down to you against an opposition player.

The duels are complete with new win/loss rules as gamers perform real-time calculations that includes the ball, movement speed, body direction, physical ability and more to determine the outcome of the battle.

This mode will also introduce a new "duel camera" which puts the action in to focus on the one versus one moment. When the moment passes, the camera pulls back to a regular wider view.

The game will be launched as free-to-play on all platforms this autumn.