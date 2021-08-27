The Gluttony DLC package for 'Hitman 3' will give players a new mission and other additional features.

The new content includes a new Escalation mission called The Gluttony Gobble, as well as the Profligacy Suit and the Maximalist Shotgun.

The 'Bubble Queen' Gum pack will also be available when the DLC launches on August 31. Players can spend $30 to purchase the complete Seven Deadly Sins collection and gain access to all past, present and future DLC.

The upcoming Season of Gluttony DLC package will be the fifth expansion in the 'Hitman 3' series with Wrath or Envy still to come at later dates.

The game has been described as the "conclusion" to the 'World of Assassination' trilogy as Agent 47's story draws to a close.

The developers promised that gamers will be able to carry over their progression from the previous two 'Hitman' games.

Travis Barbour, Senior Community Manager at IO Interactive, said: "'Hitman 3' is no different. In fact, our next game encourages players to explore and interact with the game world in new ways that will reward them in future playthroughs.

"We want the game to be tactile and we want players to feel that their actions have an impact on what is going on around them and their future playthroughs.

"'Hitman 3' is the conclusion to the 'World of Assassination' trilogy and we're very happy to allow players to carry over locations and progression from 'Hitman 2' into 'Hitman 3'."