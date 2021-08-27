Anya Taylor-Joy has cut down on her partying because she no longer wants to deal with hangovers.

'The Queen's Gambit' star says she doesn't "have time to be a 25-year-old with a hangover" due to her busy work schedule, and she has now learned when the right time is to end an evening with her friends.

In an interview with the October issue of Tatler magazine - of which she is the cover star and has been shot by photographer Jack Waterlot - Anya said: "I don't have time to be a 25-year-old with a hangover. But I'm not someone who needs a drink to dance.

"Basically I've become very efficient at everything. I'm like, ‘What do I need out of this situation? I need to dance for a couple of hours, see my friends and have a good time’, so I'm like ‘Right, let's bang it out.’ Then it's: go home, have a bath, get up for work. I sound mental, but that's what's working for me right now."

Anya also opened up on what it's like living with her increasing fame and admits that she has had some "very frightening" experiences with paparazzi photographers.

She shared: "There are times when you're just one person facing off against 20 and that's just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street."

Describing one moment where she spoke with photographers in an attempt to make the experience less intimidating, 'The Witch' actress added: "I went out and I said, ‘Hello, my name is Anya. Let’s lower down the camera and let’s meet.’ I am not prey. I don’t want to run. I’d rather be like, ‘I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?'"

