Olivia Rodrigo is overwhelmed by the messages she receives from fans thanking her for representing the Asian community.

The 18-year-old pop star is Filipino-American and since conquering the charts she has been inundated support and thanks from her community, something that she is very gracious for as when she was growing up all her musical idols were "white girls".

Speaking in an interview conducted by 'Saturday Night Live‘ star Bowen Yang for V Magazine, she said: "I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, ‘I’ve never seen someone who looked like me in your position.’ And I’m literally going to cry.

"Like just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also it was always like, ‘Pop star,’ that’s a white girl.”

The 'Drivers License' singer was praised by Bowen who told Olivia was "radical by just existing as a musician".

He said: "I think you are kind of doing something very radical by just existing as a musician and the way that you are as this Asian artist. I don’t know if that ever factors into the way that you approach your career. Because if I think about that too much myself, I get overwhelmed. And so I only open that drawer every now and then. How often do you open the drawer?"

Olivia then added: "I think we share a lot in that sort of space, and that’s incredible to think about."