Taylor Swift has teamed up with Big Red Machine to record a new song called 'Birch'.

The award-winning star has collaborated with the band - which is made up of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner - to record the new track, which appears on their album 'How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?'.

Taylor, 31, and Justin sing on the record: "Well, if you cannot tell I’ll tell you right away / If I’ll stay a spell, or if I cannot stay.

"I am less at ease, not the best at these / See the forest trees, call what’s these what’s these."

Taylor and Big Red Machine previously collaborated on the song 'Renegade', which was released early last month.

And Taylor - whose new music video is set to premiere on Friday (27.08.21) - also took to social media at the time to reveal how much she relished working with the band.

The chart-topping icon - who has 175 million Instagram followers - posted a clip of the record and captioned it: "I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music. His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that’s why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine. (sic)"

Taylor also thanked Aaron, 45, for reaching out to her.

He Instagram post continued: "A song we wrote (which also features [lightening emoji] Justin Vernon [stars emoji]) is out today! It’s called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party. (sic)"