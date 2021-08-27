Sharon Stone's nephew needs a "miracle" after suffering total organ failure.

The 63-year-old actress has taken to Twitter to call for her followers to pray for 11-month-old River Stone, who is also her godson.

Alongside a photo of the baby boy, Sharon wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle [heart and prayer emoji] (sic)"

The 'Basic Instinct' star has also posted a photo of River in hospital on her Instagram page, and she's already been inundated with a number of supportive messages from her friends in the showbiz industry.

Kate Hudson replied: "[prayer and heart emojis] Sending light and healing love (sic)"

Sharon Osbourne has also taken to social media to send her "love" to River.

In response to Sharon's post, the outspoken TV star wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Bless him sending so much love and prayer [praying emoji] (sic)"

Similarly, Ruby Rose said: "Praying for River and your whole family."

Another of Sharon's Hollywood pals, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, has also expressed her support for River and the actress via social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "Holding you and your family in prayer. [praying emoji] (sic)"

Sharon hasn't given any further details about River's condition since her original posts on Instagram and Twitter.

River is the son of Sharon's brother Patrick, and the actress introduced the baby boy to her Instagram followers shortly after he was born in September last year.

The Hollywood star shared a photo of the newborn on the platform.

Alongside the snap, she wrote at the time: "Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby (sic)"