Amanda Kloots hates being known as a "widow".

'The Talk' co-host's 41-year-old husband Nick Cordero tragically died in July 2020 after contracting COVID-19, and although Amanda is still grieving she has an issue with the historical English word which is used to describe a woman who has lost her spouse.

In an impassioned Instagram post, Amanda explained how the meaning of the word is to "be empty", something that doesn't apply to her or the other widows and widowers that she has met.

The 39-year-old star wrote: "Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means ‘be empty?’ Be empty. ‘Be,’ in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word and that means to stay ‘empty’ – no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass half empty kind of girl!

“What’s ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers we are doing everything but ‘being empty.’ We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude."

Amanda - who has a two-year-old son Elvis from her relationship with Nick - has instead proposed a new word to be used to describe married women and men whose partners have died.

She added: "I don’t know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most!

“Renovare, means to ‘renew’. I’m not sure if it’s the right word, but it sure defines me more than ‘be empty.’ So here’s to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!”

Meanwhile, Nick is to be honoured by Broadway show 'Waitress'.

The actor played the role of Earl in the original Broadway production of the hit musical in 2016, and his song 'Live Your Life' is being referenced in a special way.

As reported by BroadwayWorld.com, the diner's chalkboard on stage will include the 'Live Your Life' pie - named after the musical number - when the show comes to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre from September 2, 2021 until January 9, 2022.