David Duchovny claims Scientologists tried to recruit him at a wedding.

The 61-year-old actor was attending the wedding of 'Melrose Place' star Jason Beghe when the scientologists "made a play" for him.

The former 'X-Files' star said: "They made a play for me. I did squeeze the cans and I did a session on the E-meter, and I realised immediately, because they’re asking very personal questions, that they were gathering information that I didn’t want to give out to a stranger."

David went through an "auditing" session with the recruiters, but he admits it "didn’t go well".

He told The Daily Beast: "I didn’t play by the rule, and I never went back."

Jason, 61, was a scientologist at the time. However, David insisted the actor didn't make any real effort to recruit him on behalf of the church.

David said: "He only ‘recruited’ me in the sense of saying, ‘This is great, and I think you should try it,’ not anything harder than that."

The Hollywood star also claimed that scientology is financially draining for its members.

Meanwhile, David recently revealed that he turned his attention towards making music in 2017 because he wasn't being offered any interesting roles.

The actor - whose new album is called 'Gestureland' - said: "The truth is that I wasn’t seeing stuff that I was desperate to do. And I didn’t have to do it.

"I was trying to develop a couple of shows in that time that got far but not far enough; I hitched my wagon to a couple of non-starters. I didn’t line up with the marketplace for those three years, and that was fine, because I was trying to take a more hands-on approach than just attaching myself as an actor to something. And it’s just … it’s f****** hard. It’s a nightmare. But it’s worthwhile."