Addison Rae says people don’t think she “deserves” to be an actress.

The 20-year-old star landed her first major acting role in ‘He’s All That’ after rising to fame on TikTok, and has said people don’t take her seriously because of her career beginnings on social media.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, she said: “People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’ That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this, this is a passion of mine.’ And that’s very hard.”

Addison previously said she thinks she has to work “much harder” to be taken seriously as an actress because of her route to fame.

She explained: “It’s hard to love something and have a passion for it, then feel like you constantly have to prove yourself … I have to work that much harder to be taken seriously.”

The dancer also said earlier this month that she has “moments of weakness” when dealing with life in the spotlight.

She said: “Some people are strong and able to go through a lot, while others have moments of weakness.

“I can admit, I have those moments.

“It is so hard to have your life under a microscope when you don’t have everything figured out yourself.”

Addison has therapy once a week or twice if she feels she “needs” it, which has helped her to cope.

She said: “[It’s] a helping tool to be able to speak my mind and get advice from someone on the outside.”