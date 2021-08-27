Halsey’s relationship with Alev Aydin is “full of love and communication”.

The 26-year-old singer recently welcomed their first child with Alev, and has said they couldn’t be happier in their relationship.

They said: "I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication. I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring?"

Halsey – who uses she/they pronouns – also explained how letting go of their “trauma” helped them feel at ease with their motherhood.

They added: "So many of the things that I self-identify with are not compatible with motherhood. Well, that's when you realise too, that's when you take a step and you go, oh, I'm holding onto my trauma because it's part of how I define myself and I'm never really going to grow unless I really let go of that trauma."

The ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’ singer said they found being pregnant “amazing”, but said navigating pregnancy in the public eye was “difficult”.

Speaking with Apple Music 1, they explained: "Now here comes me, totally in love, the world's in shambles, but I'm getting arguably, the first break I've had in seven years. I'm finally taking care of myself, eating my vegetables and getting sleep and I'm pregnant and everything's amazing and then out comes this.

"I think being pregnant in the public eye is a really difficult thing, because as a performer, so much of your identity is predicated on being sexually desirable."

Halsey gave birth to her child, named Ender, on July 14.

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ hitmaker wrote on Instagram a few days later: “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.

“Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021 (sic)”