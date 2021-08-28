Katie Price skipped the British LGBT Awards following her alleged assault.

The 43-year-old star was due to appear at the awards ceremony in London on Friday (27.08.21), but cancelled at the last minute because she is still in “so much pain” after she was allegedly attacked earlier this week.

A source told The Sun: "Katie is devastated and hates to let people down, but is exhausted and can't face going out. She so badly wanted to go but she's in so much pain, she just can't."

While her representative later confirmed: "I can confirm Katie regrettably won’t be attending tonight's event, despite her best intentions."

Katie – who is mother to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven – recently revealed she's "in shock" as she opened up after police were called at around 1.30am on Monday (23.08.21) morning.

She said: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”

The man arrested on suspicion of assault – as well as coercive control and theft – is on conditional bail until September 20 pending further investigation.

However, it was also recently claimed Katie doesn’t want to testify in court because she isn’t “mentally strong enough”.

A source said: “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”