Zoe Kravitz is reportedly dating Channing Tatum.

The 32-year-old actress recently finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman, and it seems she’s already found love again as she’s now said to be romancing ‘Magic Mike’ star Channing.

An insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more.

“The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate.”

The ‘Batman’ star and the 41-year-old actor first sparked romance rumours earlier this month when they were spotted on a bike ride around New York City, before later being photographed leaving a supermarket together.

Zoe finalised her divorce from Karl earlier this week, after a New York judge signed off on the pair’s divorce on Monday (23.08.21).

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress and Karl began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018 before they tied the knot in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris, France.

Just a few months before the ‘Batman’ star filed to divorce Karl, the couple had celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary via Instagram.

Zoe had posted a picture from her wedding day, and had written: "one year. (sic)"

Karl also paid tribute to his wife on social media, describing Zoe as his "best friend".

The actor wrote at the time: "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything."

For Channing, the romance marks his first public relationship since he split from singer Jessie J, whom he began dating in 2018 before the pair eventually split late last year.

The ‘Logan Lucky’ actor was also previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he has eight-year-old daughter Everly.