Sandra Oh found starring in 'Grey's Anatomy' "traumatic".

The 50-year-old actress played Cristina Yang in the TV series from 2005 to 2014 but admits that the show had repercussions for her life as it took her to a new level of fame.

In a sneak peek from Sandra's interview on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', she said: "To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic. It was traumatic.

"And the reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real.

"I went from not being able to go out, like, hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."

Sandra believes her focus on mental health and visits to a therapist helped her cope with the pressures of stardom.

The 'Killing Eve' actress said: "Well, I have a good therapist. I'm not joking. It's very, very important."

Oh also explained how she learned to set boundaries in her career.

She shared: "You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no."

Sandra previously recalled how her parents - who emigrated to Canada from Korea during the 1960s - didn't approve of her acting career as they saw it as a "low" profession.

She said: "My mom saw acting as 'low', that was her thinking coming from Korea. She's just a classic east Asian parent - constantly dissatisfied! But not being satisfied gives you drive, it's not bad. Western society is all about being super supportive and believing in your children, but ... I don't know."