Mario Lopez has admitted his children aren't fans of 'Saved By The Bell'.

The 47-year-old actor - who first played A.C. Slater from 1989 to 1993 in the original sitcom and later reprised the role in the recent revival series - revealed he's not had much luck convincing his kids to watch the show.

Speaking on his own 'On With Mario Lopez' podcast, he said: "My kids, I tried to get them to watch it just to see their reaction, and they weren't digging it...

"They're over it, I guess they get enough of me. Maybe when they get older, we'll give it a shot."

Mario - who has Gia, 10, Dominic, seven, and Santino, 13 months, with his partner Courtney Laine Mazza - admitted he regrets some of his outfit choices from his early days on the sitcom, where he didn't bother discussing his costumes with producers.

He added: "When I do look back once in a while, though - my attitude when I was a teenager they put the clothes out and I'd be like, yeah ok, I'll just wear whatever.

"I didn't argue, I was like, I'll just go with the flow.

"Now I'm like, damn, I should have put a little more thought into it... I officially had the worst wardrobe wardrobe."

Mario was chatting to 'Beverley Hills, 90210' star Tori Spelling on the podcast, and she admitted she found it strange rewatching old episodes with Jennie Garth for their '9021OMG' podcast.

She said: "It's just crazy. We watch it now and we're like, 'Oh my gosh, this character', we're obsessed.

"It's as if we weren't in it at all. I don't know, do you ever go back and watched 'Saved By The Bell' and you can watch it now as a fan?

"Now, I have teenagers so it's like, oh my gosh, my oldest is 14. So, my oldest was almost the age I was when I started the show."