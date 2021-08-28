Facebook Messenger has received an update to mark its 10th birthday.

The mobile app was launched in 2011 as a dedicated messaging service for Facebook users, and to mark 10 years since it was first made available on app stores, the social media giant is unveiling an “epic birthday bundle” of new features.

In a blog post, Facebook said: "We’ve pulled together an epic birthday bundle of 10 product features — many of which are starting to roll out today — that will help you create more memories with your friends and family.”

Among the new changes are an update to the polls function, which now lets users run “Most likely to…” polls for more engaging fun with friends.

Users in the US can now also send cash gifts directly through Messenger using Facebook Pay, which will deposit the money into the recipient’s bank account.

The blog post explained: "To send a birthday cash gift, go to the Facebook mobile app and tap the button that appears alongside your friend’s birthday posts in your Facebook News Feed or their profile."

Also in the update is a specially curated sticker pack of birthday themed stickers to mark the app’s anniversary, as well as an update to contact sharing which makes it easier than ever to share contact details with friends.

Users simply select the contact they want to share, access the chat settings and tap “Share Contact” under the “More Actions” section.