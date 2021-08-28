Josephine Skriver turns into a "different person" when she is cheering on her favourite NFL team.

The 28-year-old model gets so involved in her American football side Las Vegas Raiders' games she often loses her voice after she has attended a match.

She said: "It would have been hard to do an interview today if we had a game the day before, because I tend to lose my voice.

"I turn into a different person when a game is on."

The star - who has modelled for the likes of Victoria's Secret, Dior, Gucci and Tom Ford - cannot wait for the new football season to kick off next month.

And she feels "so proud" of Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, after he became the first active openly gay NFL player when he came out in June.

She said: "I’m so proud that he’s a Raider. He’s definitely the first jersey I’m wearing to the opening-night game."

But Danish-born Josephine - who is engaged to musician Alexander DeLeon - hopes players coming out is "not big news" one day, because she loves how sport brings people together.

Speaking to Maxim magazine, she added: "It should be like, I don’t care who you date, as long as you do well on the field.

"That’s what I love about sports.

"When you’re on the sidelines and you look at the other fans, it doesn’t matter what colour, ethnicity, religion, or political point of view they are.

"That day, you’re all one unit because you’re all Raiders fans."