Apple has adjusted its app pay rules as part of a $100 million legal settlement with app developers.

The tech giant has announced it is changing its policy to allow app developers to email customers and tell them how to avoid Apple's payment systems, after a settlement was reached for a total of $100 million.

Currently, the rules ban developers from mentioning that there are ways to pay that avoid Apple's 30 percent cut, even through e-mail outside the store.

And according to BBC News, Apple said the change was a "clarification" and part of its "efforts to evolve the App Store”.

The terms are still subject to judicial approval, and once active, developers will be able to use email addresses gathered from their App Store customers to email them about ways to pay outside of Apple's system.

Apple also stated the users must consent to such emails and have the right to opt out.

The settlement of the class action lawsuit brought against Apple also involves a payout for eligible developers of anywhere from $250 to $30,000 each from the $100 million fund, depending on how many apply and their history of working in the App Store.

Apple has also pledged to introduce more price points for developers to choose from.

The settlement also includes a commitment to maintain some existing developer-friendly policies for at least a few years.