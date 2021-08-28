Simone Biles is celebrating her first anniversary with boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast marked the occasion with an Instagram post on Friday (27.08.21) where she shared snaps of the pair wearing matching outfits.

Simone captioned the post: "oops I forgot to tell you y'all that we've been dating for more than a year so happy past 1 year to the best thing that's ever happened to you: ME (sic)"

Jonathan replied to his girlfriend, writing: "Time flies when your having fun. To many more with you baby (sic)"

Owens had posted messages of support to Simone on social media after she withdrew from a number of events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to mental health concerns.

The NFL star wrote on Instagram: "Imma ride with you through whatever baby.

"Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that (sic)"

Jonathan continued: "I love you so much and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby (sic)"

Simone has refused to rule out competing at the Olympics in the future despite her time in Tokyo being overshadowed by her battles with the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disorientated in mid-air.

The sports star - who won four gold medals for Team USA at the 2016 Games in Rio - said: "It just felt really amazing. I'm proud of myself for the way I pushed up and even learned that dismount that I haven't done up in years and just put up a good set.

"That's all I really wanted, I wasn't expecting to walk away with a medal or anything. I just wanted to go out there, do it for myself and I did.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in and kind of recognise what I've done with my career. Because after 2016, I didn't get to do that... Yeah, keeping the door open."