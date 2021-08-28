Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West could rekindle their relationship.

Although Kim, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February after almost seven years of marriage, insiders have revealed that the pair are currently "working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship."

Kim has not withdrawn her divorce petition but she recently supported Kanye by recreating their wedding during his 'Donda' listening event in Chicago.

And TMZ reports there is "a lot of love and history between them but many areas of disagreement that have to be worked out".

Kim and Kanye are in agreement that they both want what's best for their four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm and insiders are hopeful that they will repair their marriage.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that despite their split, Kim has no plans to drop West from her name.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star added West to her surname when she tied the knot with Kanye in 2014, and she has decided to keep the name, because it’s “important for her to keep the same last name as her kids”.

Kim’s decision to keep West in her name comes as Kanye has filed to have it removed from his own moniker, as he is looking to change his full name – Kanye Omari West – to simply “Ye”.

The rapper said in legal documents that his decision to change his name is for “personal” reasons, but he did not give any further information on his reasoning.

In California, a judge has to sign off on someone trying to legally change their name, and in most cases, the change has to be published in several newspapers.