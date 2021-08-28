Michael Bublé has paid tribute to his "hero" son Noah on his eighth birthday.

Michael took a two-year hiatus from music following Noah's diagnosis with cancer at the age of three in 2016 and he shared a loving message to the youngster - who got the all-clear in 2017 - as he celebrated his birthday on Friday (27.08.21).

Michael, 45, wrote on Instagram: "Today my hero turns 8! I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted…

"And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you. You’ve blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day. Happy Birthday, Noah B."

He shared two pictures, one of Noah as a baby and a more recent picture of him and Noah hugging.

Noah's mother Luisana Lopilato, 34 - who also has kids Vida and Elias with Michael - posted a video montage and wrote: "Noah of my life! My first boy! The one who taught me how to be a mother, you have made me the happiest woman since you came into our lives. We are so lucky to enjoy every minute of you, to see you grow day by day with that bright light that you radiate! I love ALL of you! I love you happy, angry, sad, unstoppable, tired, supportive, loving, sometimes clumsy, brave, warrior, stubborn, persevering, partner, kind, creative, and above all I love your immense heart !!

"Thank you my little one for teaching us about battles but also victories !! For feeding our hopes and our dreams together as a family. Thank you God for choosing me to be your mom!

"We want you to be infinitely happy and we will always stand firm holding your hand and giving you the strength and love you need to overcome any obstacle in this life. WE LOVE YOU! (sic)."