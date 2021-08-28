Kit Harington is a "very happy, content, sober man".

The 34-year-old actor - who spent time in rehab after 'Game of Thrones' ended - welcomed a son with wife Rose Leslie in February and Kit says he has never been happier.

He told The Weekend Australian: "I have a child and my relationship is brilliant… I'm a very, very happy, content, sober man."

However, Kit admitted he is exhausted as he has taken over parenting responsibilities while Rose is filming a new project in New York.

He said: "Like, honestly, my back is wrecked. I go to the gym quite a bit, but there's something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing. I don't know how [single parents] do it. Because it's more exhausting than everything I did on 'Game of Thrones'."

Meanwhile, Kit previously joked Rose, 34, fell pregnant after they got "apocalyptic and romantic" during lockdown.

He said: "He's lovely, he's in that gorgeous little stage. We went into the pandemic not knowing how it was going to last but getting all apocalyptic and romantic and now we've got a baby."

Kit bemoaned the "useless" parenting advice he was given before his son was born and compared having a new baby to getting an unwanted roommate - only to fall in love with them.

He said: "So much advice, anyone who is a parent will know you get so much advice leading up to it and it’s all useless.

"It's all like, 'It's great, you're going to love it, it's a wonderful thing'.

"But no one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, you get a new roommate just dumped into your life, who you've not interviewed, who doesn't know any of your rules, breaks all the house rules, and then you fall in love with them so you can't kick them out, that's parenting."