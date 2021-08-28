Matthew Mindler has died at the age of 19.

The former child actor - who was best known for starring opposite Paul Rudd in 'Our Idiot Brother' - has been found dead, after going missing from Millersville University in Pennsylvania, earlier this week.

A message on Millersville University's Twitter page stated: "Dear Campus Community, It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time.

"A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.

"Students in need of support are encouraged to contact the Millersville Counseling Center (717) 871-7821, chaplains within Campus Ministries, Health Services (717) 871-5250 and the Center for Health Education and Promotion (717) 871-4141. Employees impacted should contact the State Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-692-7459.

"In sadness, Daniel A. Wubah, Ph.D. University President."

No cause of death has been revealed.

Matthew, who was originally from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, was a first-year student at Millersville University.