Michael B. Jordan has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of his death.

Michael, 34, shared a picture of himself and his late 'Black Panther' co-star, who passed away on August 28, 2020, after a secret battle with colon cancer.

Michael captioned the image: "Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us."

Kerry Washington also shared a tribute to Chadwick, 43, writing: "One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King."

'Avengers' actor Mark Ruffalo wrote: "Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today," while Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' co-star Viola Davis shared: "This day last year you left this earth and us.. Man you are missed!"

And Lupita Nyong'o, who played Nakia, the love interest of Boseman's character T'Challa, took to Instagram to share a special tribute to her late friend.

She posted a picture of them laughing together and wrote: "I did not know I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure.

"I do, I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me (sic)"

In a tribute to Chadwick following his death, the actress revealed that his tragic passing was a "punch to her gut every morning".

Lupita wrote: "I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning.

"I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be - here! ... that seem ageless... Chadwick was one of those people. (sic)"