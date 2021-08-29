Daniel Radcliffe was first left feeling starstruck over Gary Oldman.

The 'Harry Potter' star has acted alongside some of the biggest movie stars including the likes of Dame Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman but he admits he first got completely starstruck over his co-star Gary Oldman.

Speaking about Maggie and Alan, he told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: "At the time I wasn’t starstruck by any of those people. The first person I remember being starstruck by was Gary Oldman. Because that was the age when I was aware of who he was and his work and also getting more serious about acting myself. So, yeah, before that when you meet someone as a nine-year-old it’s sort of hard to like, gain starstruckness of them later on."

Daniel previously revealed people are always surprised he hasn’t been "messed up" by childhood fame.

The 32-year-old actor explained: "I was very aware early on people have very low expectations of what I’ll be like. Which is great because hopefully you always exceed them. Once I was having dinner with the Director of Photography on a film and I told some weird story about a thing that happened to me in a kind of light, amused way.

"When I got to the end, the DP looked at me and went, ‘How are you not more messed up?’ It’s a reaction that does happen and I don’t really have a satisfying answer for people."

Daniel credits his parents with keeping him grounded, as they made sure he was comfortable with his acting roles.

He added: “I have parents supportive of me but who also asked me between every film: 'Are you still having fun? You do know you don’t have to do this?' And I was like, 'I really want to do this, I hate school so much.' I was conscious of the stereotype of child actors, and they didn’t want to be pushy parents."