Ryan Tedder says streaming technology is hurting new music.

The prolific songwriter is frustrated that new songs have to compete against classic hits on streaming services such as Spotify and he fears for the future of music.

He told BBC News: "The frustrating thing about music is that now there's too much of it. There's 62,000 songs a day uploaded to Spotify, so it's a lot harder to get heard.

"A large portion of the people that are streaming, they've never owned a CD, they may not listen to the radio, and when they hear David Bowie's 'Life On Mars', they're hearing it for the first time.

"So the source of discovery is the last 70 years of music. It's all brand new, right now. So you're competing with every song that has ever come out."

And Ryan has seen firsthand how old music can outperform new songs, when his band OneRepublic discovered their new single, 'Run', was receiving less streams than their 2013 track 'Counting Stars'

He said: "I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' And my manager was like, 'Oh, some kid took 'Counting Stars', and he sped it up and put it on Tik Tok, and it turned into a thing.

"It's a nightmare, because we live in a time when track seven off an album that you released six years ago has a greater chance of becoming a hit than the current song you're promoting. It defies gravity."