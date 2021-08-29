Rochelle Humes struggled with hair loss during her pregnancy.

The Saturdays singer - who has Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and nine-month-old Blake, with her husband Marvin Humes - says "no one really prepared" her to suffer with hair thinning whilst she was expecting.

Speaking about her experience, she said: "I just feel like no one really prepared me for hair loss. I was young when I had Alaia, so I didn’t really know about hair thinning and how hormones can affect it.

"My hair was incredible when I was pregnant – it was the best hair ever. And then when I had Alaia, I remember being like, 'Oh wow, OK. Well, that’s all gone.' I wasn’t super down about it, but it was definitely noticeable."

Rochelle had previously explained how she didn't feel like a "proper mum" until she had her second child.

She said: "It didn’t so much hit me after one as much because I was young when I had Alaia, I was 23. Once I had Vally, and I had two children, I know it sounds silly but in my mind I was like, 'Oh I’m a proper mum now!' Alaia came along and it changed our lives, but we were still so young so I was still doing all the things that I did before."

The 32-year-old beauty credits parenthood for making her more confident in other aspects of her life.

She added: "Having children definitely taught me to stand up for myself a bit more. And it’s OK to say no to things."

And although she's now a busy mother of three, Rochelle has embraced a "whole new lease of life".

She said: "I feel like I’m just beginning, I feel like I have a whole new lease of life!"

When she needs some reassurance, the presenter will always turn to her husband for advice and support.

Asked who she turns to for help, she said: "Marvin because he is purely the best listener in the land and he won’t judge, he’ll just listen. And then, you know, sleep on it, monitor me. Like honestly, he’s just so brilliant. Calmness is Marvin’s superpower. He is so chilled. So I find that always, when I’m not feeling so calm, I know who I’m calling."