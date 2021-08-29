Penguins on Australia's Phillip Island have been fitted with trackers.

The island, which is situated about 125 km southeast of Melbourne, Victoria, is home to 32,000 little penguins, making it the largest colony of the creatures on the planet.

Now, 10 of those penguins have been fitted with trackers measuring GPS, water temperature and the depth the penguins are feeding at during the breeding season.

Research scientist Andre Chiaradia, told BBC Click: "It's like Fitbit but it gives some extra information. It gives the position on GPS, gives the temperature of the water and gives the depth the penguins are feeding.

"It's amazing how far they can go. During breeding season, they can travel 100km away from the colony."

However, scientists have run into some trouble when fitting the devices, which are changed every 20 days.

Chiaradia added: "When people see a penguin walk, they say 'Oh they are so cute'. But there is nothing cute about them because the bite of a penguin is really painful."