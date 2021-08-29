Kerry Katona felt "very uncomfortable" being happy in a wedding shop.

The 40-year-old star is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Ryan Mahoney soon - which will be her fourth marriage - and she admitted she felt "really embarrassed" that she was so happy about trying on new dresses.

She said: "I just felt really embarrassed about being in a wedding shop, I felt very uncomfortable, like I didn't deserve to be happy, like I've been through this before, like I wasn't entitled to get excited about it.

"But the journey on the show really helped me. Having my daughter and best friend there, that really really helped me. I actually ended up buying the wedding dress that I picked."

Kerry and Ryan plan to marry in Las Vegas but they don't know quite when yet.

She added: "When this lockdown is over, we'll just hop on a plane and go to Vegas. But there's nothing planned, no dates, no nothing. I've been married that many times and you're just paying for dinner for everybody else! I've been married that many times and it's just you're paying for dinner for everybody else! For me, I don't want the wedding now, I want the marriage."

Kerry is hopeful their marriage won't end in divorce as she explained how Ryan is not only her husband-to-be but also her business partner and she feels the "stars have aligned" with him.

Asked what hopes she has for this marriage, she told the Mail Online: "For it to not end in divorce! For the future I want to see us be together forever, to grow old together, for us to continue building this empire we've created.

"Ryan's also my business partner. I wouldn't be where I am today without Ryan. It's almost like the stars aligned and brought him into my life, it's almost like we manifested each other to come into each other's lives and it's worked!"