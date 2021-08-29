Ulrika Jonsson doesn't "give a f***" about embarrassing her children with her racy social media snaps.

The 54-year-old television star has insisted she has dedicated much of life to her brood - 13-year-old Malcolm with ex-husband Brian Monet and Cameron, 26, Bo, 21, Martha, 17, from previous relationships - and she doesn't care if they "cringe" at her skin-baring photos on the social media site.

Ulrika - who recently shared a nude snap of her pushing a wheelbarrow on Instagram - wrote in her column for The Sun newspaper: "I don't give a f*** about them.

"This is my life. I've dedicated my life to them.

"Yes, there are probably times when they're unhappy, but they don't voice it anymore.

"I have more years behind me than I have in front of me and I have shown more than my dedication to them and that will continue.

"Sometimes, they go 'oh cringe'. but that's the role of the parent to embarrass the children."

The Swedish-British model is proud of her body and has learned to ignore "negative" comments said about her figure.

She said: "I'm trying to find a way to love my body. It's a bit wrinkly but that's how it is.

"In terrible lighting, it can look alright.

"And why shouldn't I? We've all been programmed to different things.

"I was always told very bad, negative things about my body as I grew up and now I'm like, I'm 54 and I'm going to put my body out there and it is what it is."

The mother-of-four talking about her body confidence comes after she recently called for the "constant shaming" of women’s figures to end.

Ulrika has been criticised for being too skinny or too curvy in the past and she has slammed the "derogatory, disparaging and unflattering comments" people make about others' appearances on social media.

She said: "Only the other day one of my Instagram followers worried about me because I looked 'very slim'. It was a caring enough remark and I responded cordially but it brought to the surface all the derogatory, disparaging and unflattering comments I’ve endured over the years. As a woman, I know I’m not alone and as I grow older, the landscape is fraught with even more mines of insult and shame.

"Now, I have to ensure I don’t look as if I’ve let myself go. Not at my age. But the constant shaming and vilifying of women’s figures and sizes has to end. Men are certainly not under the same scrutiny."

Ulrika admits negative comments about her size have stayed with her like a "stubborn stain".

She added: Comments about, and pressure on the shape I am in have existed since I first learnt the words ‘fat’ and ‘skinny’ myself ...

"Having constantly been told I had a big behind and big knockers, that I was 'big boned' and had 'good childbearing hips', has always weighed heavy on my mind. They are the kind of remarks that stay with you like a stubborn, immovable grease stain on your best top."