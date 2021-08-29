Frankie Bridge made her husband, Wayne Bridge, write a will after an anxiety attack on a plane.

The former Saturdays star - who has Carter, six, and Parker, seven, with the 41-year-old former footballer - has recalled becoming overwhelmed with a "sense of terror and fear" while leaving their youngest son behind to jet off for their honeymoon in 2014, as she was concerned that if either of them died, their then-nine-month-old boy wouldn't have any provisions in place.

In her self-help tome, 'Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health & Me', the 32-year-old singer wrote: "I burst into tears. The stress of leaving Parker behind had been building up.

"I had tried to overcome the sense of terror and fear that engulfed me throughout the days leading up to this moment and suddenly, when I realised I couldn't turn back, I was here, on a plane, with no exit, it hit me.

"At a time we were supposed to be at our happiest, I realised that if we both died Parker would be alone and without parents for the rest of his life.

"Not only that, but we had made no plans in case this happened, we had left no will or provisional plan for how we would be cared for.

"No one would know what our wishes were for him. I made Wayne call his lawyer.

"The type of crisis moment is something I had dealt with throughout my life, but I had never been responsible for someone else and this compounded my paranoia and exacerbated my fears to the point of, well, making my will."

Frankie, who has always been open about her battles with her mental health, also details her struggle with weight gain during her pregnancies in the honest book.

She wrote: “On one hand I felt immense pride in the fact that my body was growing another human.

“On the other hand I also carried the immense weight of underlying shame. I was so ashamed and if I’m honest, shocked that I wasn’t a gorgeous, glowing, neat and tidy pregnant woman.

“My bum was bigger than my bump most of the time.”