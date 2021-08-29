'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'Elf' star Ed Asner has passed away.

The 91-year-old actor sadly died on Sunday morning (29.08.21), surrounded by his family, Deadline reports.

Asner played the role of Lou Grant in 166 episodes of the landmark CBS sitcom between 1970 and 1977.

And his newspaper editor character even landed his own titular spin-off drama, which aired from 1977 to 1982.

The Emmy-winning screen star is the most awarded male star in the history of the prestigious awards, having won seven – five for portraying Lou Grant.

The late star also won two Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody Award, an Eddie Award, three awards from the Directors Guild of America and two Humanitas Prizes.

As well as an extensive list of TV credits, Asner played Santa Claus on several occasions on the big screen, most notably in 2003's 'Elf', while he voiced Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's animated film 'Up'.

Last year, the former Screen Actors Guild president made a cameo in an episode of 'Modern Family' and had a recurring role as James Staghorne Sr. on 'Briarpatch'.

Asner was honoured with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2001.

More recently, he guest-starred in 'Cobra Kai' as Johnny Lawrence’s step-father, Sid Weinberg.

The stage star also played Holocaust survivor Milton Saltzman in Jeff Cohen’s play 'The Soap Myth' at theatres across the US for three years, before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the production.

Asner's passing comes just months after 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Cloris Leachman died aged 94.

The famed actress passed away from natural causes in January.

His co-star made a name for herself playing the nosy and cunning landlady Phyllis Lindstrom between 1970 and 1975, and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in both 1974 and 1975.