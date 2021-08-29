Khloe Kardashian has gone on a Twitter rant, slamming those making up "fake news" about her personal life.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star fumed that she feels "terrorised" by false rumours spreading online about her, though she did not pinpoint what exactly.

She began: "HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on.

"The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.

In another tweet, she said: "It is so old at this point. It's always something about people creating fake s*** about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s***."

She went on: "It's pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything.

She added: "It's outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people and it's terrible."

Seemingly referring to being accused of photoshopping her thighs and waist in a recent Instagram snap, the Good American co-founder - who has three-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson - hit back: "Facts!!!! Because they give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding.

"I get critiqued and judged for any f******* thing. I guess I got to start snapping a little more."

The 37-year-old reality star's latest rant comes months after she clapped back at a troll who told her she looks like an alien.

Commenting on Khloe's appearance in an ad for migraine medicine Nurtec, the Twitter user wrote: “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

To which she hit back: “sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. [U] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked. (sic)"

It was previously claimed Khloe doesn't care what anybody thinks about her appearance after she was slammed by fans for being unrecognisable on Instagram.

A source said last year: "Khloe doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself in her recent photos.

"She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she's happy."

And Khloe can see the funny side of the situation, as she clapped back at a fan who asked why she looked so different by joking: "My weekly face transplant clearly."