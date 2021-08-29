Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian continue to pack on the PDA on their romantic getaway to Italy.

The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder are currently soaking up the sun in Portofino, a celebrity hotspot, and they have shared a sizzling snap of the lovebirds smooching on a boat.

Kourtney captioned the photo: “That’s amore."

The pair have posted a slew of snaps from their European holiday, with Travis posting another close-up of them sharing a kiss on his main feed.

He simply captioned the post: "Italy", along with a black heart emoji.

The pair's previous personal displays of affection included teasing fans by sharing a racy video of the 45-year-old rocker seductively sucking his 42-year-old partner's thumb.

Meanwhile, the loved-up couple jetting off to Italy marks the second time the 'What's My Age Again?' rocker has boarded a flight since surviving a 2008 crash that killed four people, including his security guard Charles 'Che' Still, assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland, after he flew to Mexico with his girlfriend earlier this month.

The pair flew to Cabo San Lucas on Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner's Bombardier Global 7500 jet, which contains 22 seats.

An insider said at the time that the pop punk star "seemed a little bit nervous" before his first flight,

The source said: "Travis took his time and definitely seemed a little bit nervous. Kourtney was very supportive and helped him every step of the way. She made him feel comfortable on Kylie‘s plane with pilots they know and the large size of the plane."