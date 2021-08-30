Simone Biles says it was bittersweet that she had to sit out several events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Team USA gymnast had to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals earlier this month, due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.

And although she was gutted the games didn't go "the way [she] wanted", the 24-year-old gymnast "helped a lot of people and athletes" speak out about mental health.

Biles also explained that she didn't want to let her team down, which is why she decided to withdraw herself from some of the competitions.

Speaking to her mom Nellie Biles in an interview on AthletaWell, she said: "I definitely had the team in my best interest, and that's why I decided to pull out.

"I didn't want to potentially lose a medal spot for them. Because the girls were more than prepared to go in and to do their job, which they did."

Biles - who was a gold medal favourite heading into the Games, but left Tokyo with a team silver medal and a bronze on the balance beam - admitted that the stress had been building up before she arrived in Japan.

She added: "Even I didn't know I was going through it until it just happened.

"It just sucks. Like, train five years, and it doesn't go the way you wanted. But I know that I helped a lot of people and athletes speak out about mental health and saying no. Because I knew I couldn't go out there and compete. I knew I was going to get hurt."

The superstar recently insisted she has no regrets about how everything unfolded.

She explained: "Obviously, there are still a lot of feels and emotions behind it, but as far as my Olympic experience goes, it was very unique and there is nothing like it.

"I believe everything happens for a reason, so I wouldn't take it back for the world."