Christy Carlson Romano wasn't told how much money she was making as a teenager.

The 37-year-old actress started working for Disney when she was just 16 - but at the time, she wasn't aware of how much money she was earning and she wasn't given any advice about how to invest it, either.

Christy - who previously voiced the character of Kim Possible - shared: "My biggest thing about child actors, you aren't told that the work is going to slow down.

"In fact, I was told the opposite, specifically by my mom, some of my team, even my money manager at the time."

Christy ultimately used some of her money to pay for a college education, before she decided to drop out.

The actress also "made just about $1 million" through a book deal and record deal, but she's admitted to having a "complicated" relationship with money.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Over time, the value of money and the influence it had on me, it just got more and more complicated."

Christy eventually started to accept movie roles that she "didn't want to do" simply because she needed to earn money.

And the actress has confessed to feeling "exploited and marked and horrible" at one point in time.

She explained: "Basically, I did a nude scene. I had never thought in a million years that I would ever do something like this. I was America's sweetheart, morally sound in my mind. I believed in the Disney magic, I still do. And then I felt so exploited and marked and horrible."

Now, however, Christy insists she's "made peace" with what she's been through in her life.

She said: "Obviously, I'm OK now. I promise you I'm OK. I have made peace with this. But there are some realities that come to play.

"The truth is that I did this movie for the money, because I was desperate to feel that feeling that I had when I was making tons of money and everything was OK."