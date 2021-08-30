London tech firms are struggling to recruit new employees because of the Silicon Valley giants.

Tech firms such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter all now have a big presence in the UK capital, and their influence is impacting the ambitions of London-based firms.

Oscar White, the CEO and founder of the travel start-up Beyonk, told CNBC: "Software developers are in higher demand than ever before, which is likely to worsen as more tech company campuses spring up around the city.

"For start-ups on tight budgets, who heavily rely on technology resource as the key enabler for growth, this presents a real challenge."

A similar sentiment has been echoed by Tom Richardson, CEO of the money management app Lumio.

He observed that it's becoming increasingly difficult to hire people for an up-and-coming company in London.

He said: "We are a start-up and with only a seed round and we cannot attract devs or great product managers. Starting salaries are mad."

Alice Bentinck, co-founder of start-up investment firm Entrepreneur First, observed that the US giants have helped to increase competition in London.

She added: "Long term I don’t think it’s a bad thing. It’s a sign London’s tech ecosystem is thriving."