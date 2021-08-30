The iPhone 13 could have satellite connectivity, according to one industry expert.

The early-awaited new handset has been the subject of speculation for months, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 13 could allow consumers to make satellite calls.

He claimed that the much-hyped phone will be able to connect directly to low earth orbit satellite thanks to cutting-edge technology.

The industry expert explained that the iPhone 13 will include a customised Qualcomm X60 baseband chip.

However, Apple hasn't yet commented on the speculation and it's yet to be seen whether the reports are accurate.

The handset hasn't yet been given a specific release date, either, but it's been suggested that the iPhone 13 will be in stores by the end of September.

Meanwhile, Apple previously announced plans for its employees to return to office work by next month.

The company has allowed its employees to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in a memo sent to staff, Apple boss Tim Cook informed workers that they'll soon be expected to return for at least three days a week.

He explained: "For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other.

"Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."