Paris Hilton gets "lost" in her husband-to-be's eyes.

The DJ and socialite posted a gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum as she marked their 21 month anniversary by reflecting on their love story over the past couple of years.

She wrote alongside a sweet snap of them together: "Here’s to you … the love of my life. I don’t think I’ll ever get over the feeling of butterflies in my stomach when I’m around you.

"When we look eye to eye, I see you for all that you are… a handsome, kind and loving soul. I get lost in you every time. Our love story is the best thing to happen to me.

"I can’t thank the heavens for you enough. I love this life we have, this love we share, and mostly, I love YOU. Happy 21st Monthiversary! #TwinFlame #BrideToBe #ParisInLove (sic)"

Paris is busy planning her wedding and she's delighted Carter has fitted so well into her family.

She said: "I just love that Carter is so close with my family as well and excited to join our families all together. I am so blessed that my parents are still together. They've been together since they were teenagers and fell in love, so it's a relationship that I look up to."

And Paris thinks having children is the "true meaning of life".

She said: "[My sister Nicky told me being a parent] changes your whole life completely. It's just the true meaning of life. It brings you so much joy and so much love that you could never even have imagined before. So I just can't wait for that day one day ... I always love being a boss babe. I love working hard. I'm running a huge empire so I'm always focused on my business. But one day when I become a mother, I'm not going to be traveling the way that I used to. It was way too much."