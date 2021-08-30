Katie Price has recalled the time she suffered a panic attack and nearly drowned.

The 43-year-old star - who was recently the victim of an alleged assault - has spoken about the time she struggled with a panic attack whilst swimming and her whole body went "paralysed".

She shared: "So I remember one time I was training and I just remember swimming and my body went paralysed. I remember holding on to the ropes and shouting out for help because I felt like I was being dragged under the water. That's when my panic attacks started. I had nightmares of drowning."

Katie also opened up about sending her son Harvey to a residential college and how she doesn't think people realise how "hard" it is for her and the "constant battles" she has to go through.

Speaking on the Life, Interrupted Podcast, she added: "There's lots of obstacles we go through, it's very day to day, I don't think people realise how how hard it is, you even have to shout him to get him dressed. It's just a constant battle because Harvey is such a lovely boy, that you can have so much fun with him.

"At residential every night he rings and says 'Mum, I need you, I miss you, I want cuddles. That's why it's going be hard for me and him, because the colleges I've picked are like a good three or hours away, because they're the best ones for him. He needs this for him and he needs to be independent."

Katie has Harvey, 19, with her ex Dwight Yorke, as well as Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with her ex Peter Andre, and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with former spouse Kieran Hayler.