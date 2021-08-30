Lisa Snowdon has finally found "peace" after a 30 year battle with depression.

The 49-year-old star feels like she has managed to reach a level of "self-acceptance" as she battled with her mental health for the past three decades.

She said: "It’s been a journey for the last 30 years - different therapies, different treatments, different wellness retreats, different meditation. This is hard work that I’ve done on myself for a long time and I’m just finally getting to an age where I’ve got some self-acceptance and I’m feeling at peace, no longer angry and letting go of a lot of that hurt, anger and pain that you bury when you’re younger.

"You’re living with your head for the rest of your life, so make sure that’s a really nice place to live. Find out why you do the things you do, the way you think, the way you react, what pushes your buttons, learning about myself has been hugely empowering."

And the television presenter can't believe she's turning 50 soon and she feels very "positive" about reaching the milestone as she finds it a "privilege" getting older.

She told Platinum magazine: "It seems like such a grownup age! I'm going to be 50, I mean who would have thought it? It's gone so quickly. I remember organising my 40th and having these conversations like, 'you're going to be 40, what do you think?' and now I'm already 50!

"I do feel positively about it, which I don't know if people will be like 'yeah, whatever' but I really do. I know it's a cliché to say getting older is a privilege but it really is."