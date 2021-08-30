Sharon Stone's baby nephew has tragically died.

The actress revealed on Monday (30.08.21) the devastating news that her nephew River - who was battling with multiple organ failure - has passed away.

She shared a video of River with the caption: "River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

Sharon had previously asked for a "miracle" as she revealed River's diagnosis.

She wrote alongside a set of praying hands emoji: "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

River is the son of Sharon's brother Patrick, and the actress introduced the baby boy to her Instagram followers shortly after he was born in September last year.

The Hollywood star shared a photo of the newborn on the platform.

Alongside the snap, she wrote at the time: "Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby (sic)"

Following his tragic passing, her fellow celebrities have rushed to send their love and support to the family, with Andie MacDowell writing: "I’m so sorry lord."

Whilst Leslie Jordan shared: "This breaks my heart. I’m in pieces right now."

Selma Blair wrote: "I am so sorry. My lord."

Jaimie Alexander shared: "Sharon, I’m so very sorry for your loss. This is incredibly heartbreaking. My love, prayers and thoughts to you and your family."

Debra Messing penned a poignant message for the family.

She wrote: "Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I’m so sorry for your whole family’s loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time."

Whilst Hilary Swank added: "I’m so sorry. Deep heartfelt prayers for your family."