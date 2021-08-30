Sir Elton John feels "lucky" to have escaped the AIDs crisis in the 1980s.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker explained how the Channel 4 show 'It's A Sin' made him realise how lucky he was and he plans to get the cast of the drama over to his house when he's back in the UK.

Speaking on The Official Big Top 40, he shared: "When I come back to England which is going to be soon, I’m going to have a dinner for all the cast of It’s A Sin at our house because I love that programme. It didn’t change my life but it made me realise how lucky I was to escape all that and to be reminded of what happened. Russell T Davies and the cast are going to come to dinner. We’re going to have a laugh."

Last year, Elton launched a $1 million fund to help those with HIV amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Rocket Man' singer shared: "Today, I'm proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world.

"Now and always, I'm committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind. Visit http://ejaf.org/covid19 for more info. Sending love to all of our Foundation's partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time. Elton x (sic)"

A post on the Elton John Aids Foundation website revealed that they are asking for applications that will help give "solutions that have strong potential to address specific challenges that have arisen for people already living with or at severe risk of HIV/AIDS and who are now at heightened risk".

Sharing their plans to support the community, they added: "Such solutions should aim to demonstrably mitigate the threat of COVID-19 on maintaining current levels of access or increasing access to HIV-related prevention, testing, care and treatment adherence services."